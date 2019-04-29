Baltimore man charged after allegedly stabbing employees at two liquor stores in his Federal Hill neighborhood

A 58-year-old Baltimore man is charged with robbing and stabbing employees at two liquor stores in Federal Hill on Friday.

Marvin Green, of the 100 block of W. Hamburg St. in Federal Hill, is charged with two counts of attempted first- and second-degree murder, two counts of first- and second-degree assault and other charges stemming from the alleged robberies and use of a weapon, police said Monday.

Green did not have an attorney listed as representing him in court records Monday.

Police say Green arrived at Charles Street Liquors in the 1100 block of S. Charles St. on Friday morning, picked out a Smirnoff Ice from the coolers and began to pay the store owner $2. When the owner started to make change, Green allegedly pulled out a knife and demanded money from the register.

He then grabbed the owner’s arm through the counter window and stabbed it before lunging through the window and stabbing the man in the chest, police said. Green allegedly grabbed the bottle and left the store, leaving the money behind.

The man was taken to an area hospital, where he is listed in serious but stable condition, according to the police report.

A few hours later around 2 p.m., officers responded to Jacks Liquors in the 100 block of W. Hamburg St., for a report of an armed robbery and stabbing.

A woman working at the store told police Green came in and asked for help using an ATM. When she attempted to help him, Green allegedly demanded money and pulled out a knife, stabbing her three times in the chest, and ran out of the store.

The woman was taken with two collapsed lungs to an area hospital, where she is listed in stable condition, according to the police report. She told police the man who robbed her lived across the street from the liquor store.

Police took Green into custody a short time later after finding him at a nearby Light RailLink station with what appeared to be bloodstains on his shirt.

lireed@baltsun.com

twitter.com/LillianEReed