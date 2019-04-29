Judges deny request by Baltimore State's Attorney Mosby to dismiss thousands of marijuana convictions

Judges have denied a request from Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby to dismiss convictions in nearly 5,000 cases of marijuana possession.

Online court records show the judges dismissed Mosby’s request on Friday. A spokeswoman for the State’s Attorney’s Office confirmed the denial and said Mosby would be releasing a statement later Monday.

Mosby announced in January that she would cease prosecuting cases of marijuana possession as well as ask the courts to throw out thousands of old convictions. She revealed her plans during a news conference and called the move monumental for justice in Baltimore.

Such convictions have saddled thousands in Baltimore with criminal records and frustrated their job searches, Mosby said at the time. The marijuana arrests have disproportionately affected minority neighborhoods in Baltimore.

Nationwide, African-Americans are four times more likely than whites to be arrested for possessing marijuana. The ratio jumps to six times more likely in Baltimore, Mosby’s prosecutors wrote in a report about her new policy.

Prosecutors had filed papers for marijuana cases dating back to 2011 to be vacated — about 1,000 in Circuit Court and nearly 3,800 in District Court. It was not immediately clear why the District and Circuit Court judges denied her request.

This article will be updated.

tprudente@baltsun.com

twitter.com/tim_prudente