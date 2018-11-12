84-year-old man 'not improving' after being shot during attempted robbery, Baltimore police say

An 84-year-old man was shot in the stomach and hand Saturday during an attempted robbery in the Central Park Heights neighborhood, Baltimore police said.

Police believe the man might have been shot near Spaulding and Park Heights avenues. He was reportedly struggling to get himself to an area hospital when he spotted a private ambulance and flagged it down, police said.

The man was immediately taken into surgery when police arrived at the hospital around 9:37 p.m. Saturday night. His condition was “not improving,” a police spokesperson said Monday morning.

Police ask those with information to call detectives at 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

lireed@baltsun.com

twitter.com/LillianEReed