Police are seeking help identifying a man they say burglarized several homes in South Baltimore.

During the burglaries, the man will sit on the front steps of a home for a short period of time before using the mail slot to unlock the door. Police released surveillance footage that shows the man robbing a home in the 1800 block of S. Charles St.

Anyone with information on the identity of the individual seen in this video is asked to call 410-396-2499 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

