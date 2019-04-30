Police: Man dead, two injured in shooting-stabbing incident in Madison-Eastend in East Baltimore

A 46-year-old man was shot to death and two men were injured during an incident in Madison-Eastend in East Baltimore on Tuesday night, Baltimore police said.

The police wrote in a news release that officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2800 block of Ashland Ave. at 8:01 p.m.

Upon arriving, they found the 46-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving, the department wrote.

Two other men who were injured in the same incident walked into local hospitals to be treated. Police wrote that one man suffered gunshot wounds and that the other was stabbed.

About an hour later, at 9:05 p.m., police responded to another report of a shooting, in Carrollton Ridge in the 500 block of S. Bentalou St. in West Baltimore.

Officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds to the back and arm, the department wrote. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information on the Carrollton Ridge shooting is asked to call 410-396-2221.

Homicide detectives handling the Madison-Eastend shooting can be reached at 410-396-2100 for any tips or information.

People can also leave tips anonymously for either incident at 1-866-7Lockup.

