Man dies after being shot by Canton liquor store employee during attempted robbery, Baltimore police say

A man who attempted to rob a Canton liquor store and was shot by an employee has died from his injuries, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

The robbery attempt at the House of Spirits liquor store Saturday night marked the second time in two months the shop had been held up at gunpoint. A man armed with a gun entered the store at 2300 Fleet St. and announced a robbery, and he was shot by a store employee who also had a gun, police said.

The suspect fled the shop and collapsed on the 500 block of Collington Ave. He was taken to a hospital and died Saturday night, according to police.

Police did not identify the man Monday morning.

Citywide shooting detectives are investigating the incident, and anyone with information is asked to call them at 410-396-2221 or contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

