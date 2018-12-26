Psych evaluation ordered for woman charged with torching cars in Baltimore's Mount Vernon neighborhood

A Baltimore district judge has ordered a psychiatric evaluation for the 25-year-old woman charged with torching several random cars last week in Baltimore's Mount Vernon neighborhood.

During a hearing Wednesday, Judge Rachel Skolnik said she had concerns that Lakia Letterlough might not understand the criminal charges against her.

“I need to make sure you understand the case and you can help your lawyer,” the judge told her.

Letterlough was captured on surveillance cameras setting fire to at least five cars overnight Thursday, police wrote in charging documents. A manager at the Owl Bar said she found the woman in the bathroom with two canisters of gasoline.

Multiple cars were set on fire in Mount Vernon overnight, Baltimore officials said Friday.

Another witness told police Letterlough was homeless and known to cause disturbances in the neighborhood. She was charged Friday with 10 counts of first-degree malicious burning.

Her attorney declined to discuss the case.

Videos were shared widely online of the cars engulfed in flames along Charles Street. Police wrote in charging documents that the fires caused an estimated $100,600 in damage.

