Second man charged in 2016 killing of Baltimore teacher's aide in witness retaliation attempt, feds say

A federal grand jury has indicted a second man in the May 2016 killing of a teacher’s aide in North Baltimore.

Clifton Mosley, 41, was charged with two counts of conspiracy to murder a witness, as well as witness retaliation murder and witness tampering murder in the fatal shooting of Latrina Ashburne.

Davon Carter, 39, had previously been indicted in December 2017 for witness retaliation and tampering related to Ashburne’s killing. In the new indictment, Carter was also charged with being a felon in possession of ammunition, possessing marijuana with the intent to distribute, using a cellphone to facilitate a felony and narcotics conspiracy.

Ashburne, 41, was fatally shot in May 2016 outside her home in North Baltimore’s Cylburn neighborhood. She had worked as a teacher's aide for students with special needs at Francis Scott Key Elementary School, and served as an associate pastor at the Kingdom Restoration Center church on York Road.

The indictment alleges Carter and Mosley killed Ashburne to retaliate against a person for providing information to law enforcement about the commission of a federal offense and to prevent a person from attending and testifying in an official proceeding.

Mosley had an initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Beth P. Gesner in U.S. District Court in Baltimore on Wednesday and is detained pending trial. Carter remains detained and is scheduled for an initial appearance on the new charges March 14.

They could each face a life sentence in prison for each of the two conspiracy counts, witness retaliation and witness tampering murder charges, plus additional time for the other charges. Mosley was charged with marijuana distribution.

