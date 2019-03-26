'He never had a gun' says girlfriend of man who died after barricade situation with Baltimore police

The girlfriend of a man who died after an hourslong barricade with Baltimore police this week said Tuesday that her boyfriend did not possess a gun.

“He never had a gun,” said Renee Greene, who said she was inside the home when Kevin Mason died early Monday morning after a Baltimore police officer fired shots at him during the standoff.

Commissioner Michael Harrison said Monday morning that officers believed Mason was armed, but Harrison has not said whether investigators have found a gun inside the home. He said the scene was still being processed and that officers had yet to have been interviewed.

Greene said she was asleep in an upstairs bedroom during much of the standoff. She later came downstairs to find Mason, her boyfriend of 18 years, on the floor in the kitchen.

“That’s all I know,” she said, sitting on the stoop of a neighbor’s house Tuesday.

Baltimore Police said they are investigating an officer-involved shooting, which occurred after police were called to a barricade situation Sunday. (Jerry Jackson) (Jerry Jackson)

Also gathered at the home were Mason’s family, including his mother and several siblings, who say they are still seeking answers surrounding Mason’s death.

A police spokesman declined to comment on the case Tuesday. The department did not release any additional details about the incident Tuesday, frustrating family members who said they were beginning to plan arrangements for Mason.

“We just want some answers,” said Mason’s youngest sister, Kimberly Mason. She said her family has not received any information from police after several requests by family members.

Family members also said they did not know Mason to possess a gun.

Police said officers were called to the 4900 block of Pembridge Ave. about 11:40 p.m. Sunday for a report of an assault.

Police first encountered Mason outside his home and believed he was armed with a gun, Harrison said previously. He said Mason threatened to kill the officers if they came closer.

During a second interaction outside the house, Harrison said, an officer fired two shots in Mason’s direction. A SWAT team and hostage negotiators were called to the scene. Several hours after the initial calls, police said, another woman who was inside the house emerged and said Mason was sleeping. Police then entered the home, found Mason unresponsive and pronounced him dead.

Greene said another woman inside the house called police. She said the woman was a friend of the couple who they allowed to stay there.

Mason’s family members said they want the department to live up to its promises to be more transparent.

“A lot about this doesn’t make sense,” Kimberly Mason said. “Nobody is talking to us, so we are left to fill in the blanks.”

jkanderson@baltsun.com

twitter.com/janders5