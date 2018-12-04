Essex man charged with New Year's Eve 2016 killing outside North Avenue bar in Baltimore

An Essex man has been charged with killing a Baltimore man after an altercation at a North Avenue bar on New Year’s Eve in 2016.

Jordan Moody, 30, was arrested Monday and charged with a multitude of counts including first- and second-degree murder, felony use of a firearm and attempted first- and second-degree murder.

Attempts to reach Moody’s family and legal representation were not immediately successful Tuesday.

Keith Patterson, 39, of the 1600 block of Carswell St., had been in an altercation inside Robbies Nest Bar in the 2200 block of E. North Ave. in East Baltimore, then was shot multiple times outside the bar about 1 a.m. on New Year's Eve, police said at the time. Patterson was taken to an area hospital where he later died, according to police. He was the final person killed in Baltimore in 2016

The investigation had gone cold until police received an anonymous tip via Metro Crime Stoppers identifying Moody, police said.

Moody’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 8.

Baltimore Sun reporter Kevin Rector contributed to this article.

