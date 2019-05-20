'He wanted to turn his life around': After 21 years in prison, Baltimore man was killed 4 months after release

James Lomax had spent nearly half his life behind bars, and since coming home in January, he had told family he wanted a fresh start.

Recently released from the Jessup Correctional Institution after serving a 21-year-sentence for drug-related charges, Lomax wanted to spend time with his two daughters, who were young when he was first arrested, said his cousin, Coketa Diggins.

“He missed out on a lot with his family, so he wanted to turn his life around. His main focus was to get a house and get his kids,” Diggins said.

But Lomax never got his home. He was fatally shot May 4, less than four months after getting out of prison. He was 44.

Police have not released information about a motive or suspects. Police said a handgun and a small amount of narcotics were found on Lomax’s body.

But his family said he wanted to make better life for himself.

In 1997, Lomax was charged and convicted of two counts of possession with intent to deliver, conspiracy to distribute, resisting arrest and related charges, according to court records and a state prisons spokesman.

In January, he was released to mandatory supervision on probation, said Gerard Shields, a state Public Safety and Correctional Services spokesman.

Lomax enrolled in and later completed a training program to be an electrician and was going to driving school to get his driver’s license to allow him to drive to job sites, Diggins said.

He moved into Diggins’ Coldstream-Homestead-Montebello home, but Lomax was eager to work and save money to buy his own, she said.

At Easter, the family had rented an event hall in North Baltimore for a large gathering.

‘He was happy to be around family” he hadn’t seen in years, she said.

Lomax was shot shortly before 11 p.m. May 4. Diggins said he had gone to visit friends in the area of the 700 block of E. 20th St., just north of Green Mount Cemetery, and was shot multiple times.

Someone called Lomax’s mother, and she rushed to the scene, Diggins said.

“She’s trying to hold up — they were real close,” she said.

Diggins said her cousin was shot in the face and in his body. She said she doesn’t know why someone would take his life.

“He was not that type of person. He was the type of person to keep peace,” she said. “How the kids are now, they try to take that shine away” from someone who is working to better themselves, she said.

Diggins said the family has planned services for the coming week.

It’s the second time this year they’ve had to cope with a relative lost to violence. Another cousin, Gerrard Eugene Taylor, 27, was fatally shot in Dundalk in March.

“We pray. We have each other. We are going to continue to live with purpose,” Diggins said.

