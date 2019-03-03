Baltimore Police to give update in case of woman whose husband said was stabbed helping panhandler

Baltimore Police will provide an update Sunday in the killing of Jacquelyn Smith, whose husband said she was stabbed while giving money out their car window to a panhandler in December.

Smith, 54, an electrical engineer at Aberdeen Proving Ground, was stabbed to death at North Valley and East Chase streets about 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 1, according to police.

Her husband, Keith Smith, and his daughter Shavon appeared at a tearful news conference at the scene, just days after the stabbing, blaming it on a man who had approached after she had reached out the window to hand money to a woman allegedly begging in the rain. They said the man had come up to the car under the guise of thanking Jacquelyn Smith for her generosity, then reached into the car and snatched her necklace and pocketbook, stabbing her in the process.

CAPTION Several neighbors shared their reactions to the stabbing of Jacquelyn Smith, the woman killed in Baltimore after giving money to a panhandler. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) Several neighbors shared their reactions to the stabbing of Jacquelyn Smith, the woman killed in Baltimore after giving money to a panhandler. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION People react to the killing of Jacquelyn Smith, a woman killed after giving money to a panhandler. (Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun video) People react to the killing of Jacquelyn Smith, a woman killed after giving money to a panhandler. (Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun video)

The case drew national attention, causing some — including Oprah Winfrey — to express concern about giving money to panhandlers in the future. In the days after Smith’s killing, some of Baltimore’s homeless citizens said they noticed a decrease in the number of people willing to roll down their windows and help.

Police are planning to hold a news conference at 6 p.m. to give an update in the case.

This article will be updated.

cmcampbell@baltsun.com

twitter.com/cmcampbell6