Baltimore police release no new details nearly a week after death of woman who helped panhandler

Baltimore police continue to ask for information that will lead to an arrest in the death of Jacquelyn Smith, who was stabbed by a man in her car after giving money to a panhandler.

On Thursday, five days after Smith, 54, of Harford County was killed, and her story had garnered national attention, police said they continue to investigate but have yet to release any information about the suspects.

“We have no new updates to provide at this time. Detectives are continuing to investigate,” police spokesman Det. Jeremy Silbert said.

Smith and her husband, Keith, were driving home early Saturday morning after a night of dancing when they were approached by a young woman who appeared to have a baby and a sign asking for help.

After Smith rolled down her car window to give the woman money, the woman grabbed Smith’s necklace and pocketbook, Smith’s husband said. A man who approached under the guise of thanking her for giving the woman money, stabbed Smith, he said.

On Monday, police cadets canvassed the the area — East Chase and Valley streets — in the Johnston Square neighborhood. Interim Commissioner Gary Tuggle said detectives did not have any leads on the pair’s identities.

Workers at small corner stores, Penn Liquors and Hi Mart, in the area of Greenmount Avenue and East Chase Street said police took surveillance video from their cameras looking for footage of the panhandlers the night Smith was killed.

Her death shocked the neighborhood where many have been working to improve the community. Smith’s death also drew outrage locally and nationally, including from talk show host and media executive Oprah Winfrey.

Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers or text tips to 443-902-4824.

Metro Crime Stoppers has offered reward money for tips, and allows callers to remain anonymous.

jkanderson@baltsun.com

twitter.com/janders5