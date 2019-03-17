Man found in Inner Harbor identified as Chaz Faltz, missing since December

A man found in the Inner Harbor on Friday has been identified as a man who went missing in December, Baltimore police spokeswoman Chakia Fennoy confirmed Sunday.

Chaz Faltz, 29, was reported missing Dec. 28 in Baltimore. His friends and family searched for him for months, posting updates to a Facebook group, “#HelpUsFindChaz.” They printed flyers, pasting them on cars and stapling them to pizza boxes. They talked to police and water taxi drivers.

Officers said Faltz went to the Horseshoe Casino frequently. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with white lettering and drove a 2005 Black Nissan Pathfinder with tinted windows. Friends said online that he worked multiple jobs while attending college and that he had last been seen in Fells Point.

Faltz’s body was recovered Friday in the rear of 700 Eastern Ave. near Pier 5, police spokesman Detective Jeremy Silbert said. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

Responding to the news Sunday, a friend wrote on the Facebook page: “He is home but unfortunately not with us.”

ctkacik@baltsun.com

twitter.com/xtinatkacik