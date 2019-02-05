'I want him dead': Suspect shot man at Baltimore hospital after 'intimate relationship' ended, police say

A 26-year-old Baltimore man arrested in the shooting of a University of Maryland School of Medicine employee outside a hospital ambulance bay on Monday had previously been in a relationship with the victim and quickly confessed to the shooting after he was arrested fleeing the scene, according to Baltimore Police.

According to charging documents in the case, Jamar Haughton, the suspect, allegedly told detectives he intended to kill the victim.

“I wanted to kill him. … I want him dead,” Haughton is quoted as saying in the records. “I shot him in the eye and if he doesn’t die I will not stop!”

The 24-year-old victim, whom officials have not identified, was just east of an ambulance bay in the 600 block of W. Redwood Street when he was shot in the face and buttocks about 7 a.m. Monday, police officials said. He was listed in critical but stable condition Monday night.

An employee was shot outside the University of Maryland Medical Center in downtown Baltimore on Monday morning. A suspect with a gun was arrested, police said.

University of Maryland police apprehended Haughton during a chase, according to police and court records.

Haughton has been charged with attempted first-degree murder and first-degree assault and other charges related to the shooting.

Haughton, who is being held without bail, did not have an attorney listed in online court records.

According to the charging documents, police determined through a preliminary investigation of the incident that Haughton and the victim “were in an intimate relationship” but had “separated after some time dating.”

The records say Haughton told detectives he was “upset that [the victim] had left him for a female” and that he had “demanded closure” that the victim “would not provide.”

Police recovered from Haughton a 9mm Beretta handgun, which was found to have been stolen out of Anne Arundel County, the records say.

The shooting outside of the University of Maryland Medical Center’s downtown hospital in Baltimore rattled many in the local medical community.

“I’ve done way too many of these things with you guys,” Dr. Thomas M. Scalea, head of the hospital’s R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center, told reporters at a news conference Monday morning. “This one is as close to home as it has ever been.”

