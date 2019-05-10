One killed, others injured in overnight shootings in Baltimore, police say

One man was killed and three men were injured in separate shootings across Baltimore late Thursday and early Friday, according to the Baltimore Police Department, including the second road rage shooting this week.

At about 11:21 p.m. Thursday, police responded to the 4800 block of Litchfield Ave. in Central Park Heights for a report of a shooting. They found a 37-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where he died, police said.

Homicide detectives are investigating the killing and asking anyone with information to call them at 410-396-2100 or contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Earlier Thursday night, a 40-year-old man was shot in the back during a road-rage incident, police said. At about 10:18 p.m., police responded to a hospital for a report of a walk-in shooting victim. A preliminary investigation found the man was shot during a road-rage incident in the 300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Police are looking for a black male suspect driving a black Range Rover, who they say fired several shots at the victim’s car.

The victim is in stable condition, police said. It was the second road-rage shooting this week; police said a 37-year-old man was shot in an altercation with another driver in 2700 block of W. Cold Spring Lane on Tuesday.

Two more shootings occurred early Friday morning.

At about 2:30 a.m., police responded to a report of a shooting in the 800 block of N. Belnord Ave. in East Baltimore’s Madison-Eastend neighborhood. They found a man, 41, inside a car with a gunshot wound to his arm. Additional information about the incident was not available; the victim refused to give information to investigators, police said.

And at about 3:05 a.m., police responded to a shooting reported in the 4800 block of Reisterstown Road in Northwest Baltimore’s Lucille Park neighborhood. They found a man with a gunshot wound to his torso, and he was taken to a hospital. His condition and age were not immediately available Friday morning.

Citywide shooting detectives are investigating the incidents and are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2221.

