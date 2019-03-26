Man dies after being shot in 2004, another man fatally shot Monday, Baltimore police say

A man shot Monday night in Southwest Baltimore has died, and another man who was shot more than 15 years ago died Saturday as a result of his injuries, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

Quinton Rodgers, 31, died at the University of Maryland Medical Center on Saturday. Rogers was paralyzed after being shot multiple times on Oct. 6, 2004, police said.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled his death was a result of complications from his shooting, police said.

On Oct. 15, 2004, a 26-year-old man was arrested and charged with first-degree attempted murder in Rodgers’ shooting. Charges against him were later dismissed.

In a separate incident, about 10:25 p.m. Monday, police were called to the 3000 block of Lafayette Ave. in the Franklintown Road neighborhood, where they found a man with gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a hospital and died from his injuries, police said Tuesday morning.

The victim’s identity was not immediately available.

Another man was wounded in a separate shooting Monday night just before 10 p.m. in the 3100 block of Lawnview Ave. in Belair-Edison. He was shot in the leg and taken to a hospital, according to police.

Police are investigating Monday’s shootings, and anyone with information is asked to call shooting detectives at 410-396-2221, contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP or text tips to 443-902-4824.

