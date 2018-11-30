Three shot in Baltimore, one fatally, in less than an hour Friday

In less than an hour on Friday afternoon, three people were shot — one fatally — in separate incidents in Baltimore, police said.

At 12:54 p.m. city police found a 19-year-old man who had been shot in the leg in the 1200 block of W. North Ave., in the Penn North neighborhood.

At 1:23 p.m. officers found a 28-year-old woman who had been shot in the 900 block of Honaker Court in South Baltimore’s Brooklyn neighborhood. She had also been shot in the leg, according to police.

Both of the victims were taken to the hospital.

Just over 10 minutes later, at 1:34 p.m., a man was found shot inside a car in the 5400 block of Reisterstown Road in the Woodmere neighborhood. He died after being taken to the hospital.

