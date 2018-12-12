Fatal shooting in East Baltimore pushes city closer to 300 homicides for the year

A man was fatally shot Wednesday in East Baltimore, pushing the city’s total number of killings closer to 300 for the year.

Police responded to the 2500 block of E. Biddle St. around 9:20 a.m. Wednesday and found a man with gunshot wounds to his body. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died, police said.

The man, who police have not yet identified, is the 295th person killed in Baltimore in 2018.

Police ask anyone with information to call 410-396-2100 or leave an anonymous tip with Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

lireed@baltsun.com

twitter.com/LillianEReed