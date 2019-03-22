Baltimore Police make arrest in February shooting that killed man, injured woman

Baltimore Police said they’ve made an arrest in a double shooting that killed one man and injured a woman last month.

City warrant apprehension detectives arrested Terrell Parker, 22, of the 1600 block of Cliftview Ave., on Thursday. Parker is charged with first-degree murder and is being held at the city’s Central Booking and Intake Center.

Just after 9 pm. on Feb. 22, officers on patrol heard gunshots coming from the 1500 block of Cliftview Ave. and found a man and woman who had been shot. Police said 28-year-old Ray Parker was killed, while the 20-year-old woman survived her injuries.

Police said homicide detectives interviewed witnesses, collected evidence and identified Parker as the suspect. Police said there is no relation between the suspect and the victim.

Online court records show Terrell Parker was convicted of illegally possessing a firearm, robbery conspiracy and violating his probation in January 2016 and received a five-year sentence.

