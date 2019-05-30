Man fatally shot in East Baltimore

A man was fatally shot in East Baltimore Thursday morning, police said.

The man, whose name was not immediately released, was shot in the upper body about 6:18 a.m. in the 400 block of East 21st St. in the Barclay neighborhood, police said. He was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries. No other information was released.

Homicide detectives are investigating, and anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP. Tipsters can text information to 443-902-4824.

