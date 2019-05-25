Man dies after being shot in Northeast Baltimore early Saturday, police say

A 28-year-old man was fatally wounded in a shooting in the Frankford neighborhood of Northeast Baltimore early Saturday morning, according to Baltimore Police.

Officers were called to an area hospital at about 12:33 a.m. for a report of a walk-in shooting victim and found the man undergoing treatment for a gunshot wound to the chest, before he died of his injuries, police said.

Police believe, based on a preliminary investigation, that the man was shot in the 5500 block of Force Road in Frankford, they said.

With this killing, Baltimore has gone 12 straight days with at least one shooting. A total of six people have been killed in that time span.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100, or to text a tip to 443-902-4824. They can also call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCK-UP.

