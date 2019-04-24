Man killed, two injured in overnight shootings, Baltimore police say

One man was killed and two more were injured in separate shootings late Tuesday and early Wednesday, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

West Cage, 41, died after he was shot in West Baltimore’s Penrose/Fayette Street Outreach neighborhood, police said. Officers were called to the 300 block of N. Pulaski St. at about 10:32 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a shooting. They found Cager with gunshot wounds and took him to a hospital, where he died, police said.

Two other men were also injured in shootings minutes apart early Wednesday.

At about 1:25 a.m., officers responded to a reported shooting in the 800 block of McAleer Court in Oldtown. They found a 27-year-old man with gunshot wounds, and he was taken to an area hospital for treatment, according to police.

Minutes later, at about 1:27 a.m., police were called to the 5300 block of Valiquet Ave. in Northeast Baltimore’s Frankford neighborhood for a report of a shooting. There they found a 30-year-old man with gunshot wounds. He was also taken to a hospital, police said.

Homicide detectives are investigating Cager’s killing, and anyone with information about it is asked to call them at 410-396-2100 or text tips to 443-902-4824.

Citywide shooting detectives are investigating the non-fatal shootings, and police are asking anyone with information about those incidents to call them at 410-396-2221.

Anyone with information any of the about the cases can also submit anonymous tips to Metro Crime Stoppers by calling 1-866-7LOCKUP.

