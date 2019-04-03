Baltimore Police: Man's March death ruled a homicide after shooting in 2000

A 40-year-old man’s death in March was ruled a homicide nearly two decades after he was shot, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

Alfredo Brathwaite died March 5 in Howard County, police said. The Office of the Chief Medical examiner ruled on March 29 that his death was a result of being shot in September 2000, according to police.

Then 22, Brathwaite was shot at about 2:30 a.m. Sept. 4, 2000, in the 100 block of W. Fayette St. The gunshot wounds paralyzed him, police said.

Brathwaite’s death is one in a growing number of nonfatal shootings that turn to murder investigations years after the initial incidents.

