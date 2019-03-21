Man shot to death in West Baltimore on Thursday night

A man was killed Thursday night in Baltimore, according to police.

Just after 7 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 2900 block of W. Mulberry St. in the Penrose/Fayette Street Outreach neighborhood of West Baltimore to investigate a reported shooting. Upon arriving they discovered a 40-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. A medic pronounced him dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department’s homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

