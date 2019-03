A 27-year-old man was fatally shot in the 1200 block of Hollins St. in Southwest Baltimore about 2 a.m. Sunday, according to city police.

Officers investigating a reported shooting found the victim, who was taken to Maryland Shock Trauma Center, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Anyone with information can contact Baltimore Police Department’s Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.