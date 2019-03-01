Baltimore toddler's death in January ruled a homicide, police say

A 2-year-old boy's death in West Baltimore about a month ago was ruled a homicide, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

At about 9:43 p.m. Jan. 26, officers responded to the 900 block of W. Fayette St. in Poppleton for a report of an unresponsive child. The toddler, Trevor Graham, was taken to a hospital, where he died the next day.

The medical examiner’s office performed an autopsy and ruled his death a homicide on March 1, police said.

Homicide detectives are investigating and asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

