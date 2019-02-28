Woman fatally shot Wednesday night in Barclay, Baltimore police say

A 21-year-old woman was shot and killed Wednesday night in Baltimore’s Barclay neighborhood, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

At about 9:34 p.m., police responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 300 block of E. 22nd St., where officers found a crime scene but no victims.

Police then went to a hospital for a report of a walk-in shooting victim, and found the woman with a gunshot wound to her head.

She was taken into surgery, where she died, police said.

Homicide detectives are investigating, and police are asking anyone with information about her killing to call them at 410-396-2100 or contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

