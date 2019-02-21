Man found shot to death in car in Baltimore on Thursday morning

A 20-year-old man was found dead with a gunshot wound to the neck in a car in Baltimore on Thursday morning, police said.

The man, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead by medics after being discovered in the vehicle about 8:30 a.m. in the 1700 block of North Longwood Street near the Rosemont neighborhood, police said.

No other information was released. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department’s homicide unit at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Map: Baltimore homicides »

cmcampbell@baltsun.com

twitter.com/cmcampbell6