29-year-old woman fatally shot Friday in Northeast Baltimore, police say

A 29-year-old woman was shot and killed in Northeast Baltimore early Friday morning, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at the 4900 block of Goodnow Road in Baltimore’s Frankford neighborhood at about 3:30 a.m. Friday, police said. They found a woman with gunshot wounds to her head and chest.

A medic pronounced the victim dead at the scene, police said.

Homicide detectives are investigating her killing, and anyone with information is asked to contact them at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

smeehan@baltsun.com

twitter.com/sarahvmeehan