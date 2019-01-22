Man killed in Northeast Baltimore early Tuesday, police say

A man was shot and killed in the early hours Tuesday in Northeast Baltimore’s Stonewood-Pentwood-Winston neighborhood, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

Police responded to the 1600 block of Stonewood Road, about a block north of Morgan State University’s campus, at about 12:22 a.m. for a report of a shooting. They found a 41-year-old man with gunshot wounds, and a medic pronounced him dead at the scene, police said.

The man’s identity was not immediately available Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to all homicide detectives at 410-396-2100, text tips to 443-902-4824 or contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

