Three men shot — one fatally — just blocks apart in East Baltimore in the span of an hour, police say

Three men were shot — one fatally — in two separate incidents that occurred just one hour and a few blocks apart in East Baltimore on Thursday, police said.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at about 10:07 a.m. in the 700 block of East Biddle St. in the Johnston Square neighborhood, where they found a man with gunshot wounds in his upper and lower body, police said.

The man, whose name and age were not immediately released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

About an hour later, two 18-year-old men were shot just blocks away.

Police responded to Shot Spotter alert at 11:19 a.m. to the 900 block of Eden St., and found one victim who had been shot in the arm and leg. Officers then found another victim, who had been shot in the leg, on the 1300 block of Eager St., police said.

They were taken to a hospital for treatment

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.