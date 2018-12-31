Man, 59, fatally shot outside public housing apartments in Baltimore's Old Goucher neighborhood

A 59-year-old man was fatally shot outside a Baltimore public housing apartment complex on New Year’s Eve morning, police said, in the 307th homicide in the city this year.

Detectives were called about 10:20 a.m. to the shooting outside the J. Van Story Branch Sr. Apartments, a 357-unit, 20-story building in the first block of W. 20th Street in Old Goucher, police said.

Police did not release the name of the man or a motive for the killing. Homicide detectives are investigating, and anyone with information is asked to call either the homicide unit at 410-396-2100 or leave an anonymous tip at Metro Crime Stoppers 1-866-7LOCKUP.

The taped-off crime scene stretched the entire length of the block, stranding a group of people who live in the apartments outside for more than an hour. With the front entrance cordoned off, officers told residents to use the side door. But when they got there, the gate remained chained shut, forcing some to climb over a neck-high wall.

Markita Wiggins, who has lived in the Branch Apartments nearly four years, arrived home with bags from a shopping trip to Family Dollar, but unable to get inside the building.

“Since I’ve been living here ain’t been nothing but drama and trouble,” said Wiggins, 31. “I’m sick and tired of it. I can’t live here, be peaceful.”

George Ridrigs, 63, the Resident Advisory Board delegate for the building, had just returned from the Baltimore VA Medical Center, where he had received a new heart monitor.

Ridrigs, who has been living at the Branch Apartments for a decade, was among those pacing on the street just past the police line, stuck outside. He was worried because his doctor told him he shouldn’t be on his feet for more than 10 minutes at a time.

He wasn’t the only one returning from a medical appointment to encounter homicide detectives outside his home. Fred Hatcher, 62, who said he had just been to dialysis, leaned on a cane nearby.

“It doesn’t make sense,” Ridrigs said. “Police told us to come all the way around here. Once we get around here, they won’t let us” inside.

Another man, who said he lived in the building but declined to give his name, complained about the inconvenience of the crime scene and said he has no confidence police will arrest the killer, regardless of the thoroughness of their investigation.

“They [won’t] lock anybody up,” he said. “They never do. This [expletive] happened about three or four times since last summer.”

