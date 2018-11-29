West Baltimore man charged with assaulting, killing 61-year-old, police say

A 26-year-old man was arrested and charged with assaulting and killing another man, 61, in Harlem Park this month, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

Police arrested Leroy Hilton, of West Baltimore’s Heritage Crossing neighborhood, and charged him with first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, and reckless endangerment in the killing of Murfeg Hussein, according to online court records.

Officers had responded to a report of an assault at about 8:06 p.m. Nov. 11 on the 600 block of North Fremont Ave. Police found Hussein at the scene, where he was unresponsive and had a head injury.

Hussein was taken to a hospital and never regained consciousness, police said. He died Wednesday.

Hilton was arrested Nov. 21, police said.

According to police, a preliminary investigation found Hussein was walking on Fremont Avenue when Hilton allegedly approached him from behind and hit him in the head. Hussein fell to the ground.

Hilton is being held at Central Booking without bail, according to police.

No attorney was listed for Hilton in online court records.

