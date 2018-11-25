Man shot to death in Northeast Baltimore

A man was shot to death early Sunday morning in Northeast Baltimore, police said.

The man, who has not been positively identified, was pronounced dead at the scene after the shooting, which happened at 1:21 a.m. in the 5600 block of Midwood Ave. in Cameron Village, police said.

Homicide detectives are investigating, and anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100.

To remain anonymous, tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP. Tips can also be texted to detectives at 443-902-4824.

