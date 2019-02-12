Police say Baltimore man who retaliated against alleged shooter in 2003 dies from his injuries

A Baltimore man who police say retaliated against his alleged shooter nearly 16 years ago has died from his injuries.

The medical examiner’s office ruled that David Golden’s death on Feb. 5 was caused by a 2002 shooting and has been ruled a homicide, police said.

Golden was visiting his girlfriend in the 1000 block of New Hope Circle when her former boyfriend arrived, and the men began to argue, according to Baltimore Sun archives. The former boyfriend allegedly shot Golden inside the home in his face and body, police said.

Donte Clowney, 48, and Kobie Lee Farmer, 42, were charged with attempted murder and other violations in Golden’s shooting.

But prosecutors said Golden, the key witness in the case against Farmer, became uncooperative and difficult to locate in the months after the shooting. And four days before Golden was set to testify against Farmer, police said Golden took justice into his own hands and shot Farmer and another man.

“Prosecutors had been planning to portray Farmer as the would-be killer of Golden; now, they must also prepare a case against Golden as the would-be killer of Farmer,” an August 2003 story in The Baltimore Sun read.

Although Golden identified Clowney and Farmer as his assailants, he recanted in court, according to Sun archives. Both Clowney and Farmer pleaded not guilty and were acquitted on all charges in 2004, according to online court records.

The incident came two weeks after his sister, Angela Dawson, was killed along with her husband and five children in a high-profile firebombing at their East Baltimore row house on Preston Street

Golden’s shooting was not related to Dawson’s killing, according to Sun archives.

After shooting Farmer, Golden pleaded not guilty to all 11 charges he faced, including attempted first- and second-degree murder. He was found not guilty of the most serious charges, including attempted murder, assault and reckless endangerment, but he was found guilty of illegal possession of a pistol, a crime for which he was sentenced five years in prison.

