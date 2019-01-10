Pugh's pick for Baltimore police commissioner will draw nearly $160,000 pension from previous job

The man picked to be Baltimore’s next police commissioner stands to earn a hefty pension from his previous job, which will come in addition to what he earns here if he is confirmed by the City Council.

New Orleans Police Superintendent Michael Harrison has started the paperwork to collect his pension after nearly three decades with that city’s force. He will collect as much as $160,000 a year from his pension, said Ben Huxen, executive director of the Municipal Police Employees’ Retirement System of Louisiana.

Mayor Catherine Pugh on Tuesday named Harrison as her pick to become police commissioner of Baltimore. Pugh has said the job could bring a salary of $260,000 a year.

In New Orleans, Harrison earned $179,000 a year.

Louisiana laws permit Harrison to collect his pension while working another job out of state, Huxen said.

In 27 years with New Orleans police, Harrison, 49, rose from a patrol officer to run the department in his hometown.

Pugh’s previous pick, Fort Worth Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald, withdrew his name from consideration Monday.

