As New Orleans' top cop, Michael Harrison battled crime and corruption. Now he aims to take the fight to Baltimore

NEW ORLEANS — Mayor Catherine Pugh’s pick for Baltimore’s next police commissioner was once a corrupt cop — but only as part of an undercover ruse. Michael Harrison, then a young police officer, helped the FBI take down real corrupt cops and a drug ring that was flooding cocaine into New Orleans in the 1990s.

As part of the sting, Harrison wore a wire to dinners with a drug dealer, who slipped him cash in to-go boxes in exchange for what he thought was intel from Harrison’s narcotics unit.

Harrison says it was some of the best police work of his career, taught him something about himself and about police integrity, and set him on a path to the top of the New Orleans Police Department. It not only got him noticed and promoted to sergeant, but ultimately transferred to Internal Affairs, where he continued to root out corruption in a troubled department with no shortage of in-house targets. That experience, in turn, became a top selling point for him to take over the department as superintendent in 2014, to help steer it through a federal consent decree mandating reforms.

Now, Harrison, 49, says all of that experience will serve him well in Baltimore, which faces similar corruption issues and is under a similar consent decree. It will help him ensure “fair, thorough and just investigations” into alleged misconduct, so that “justice is served and the citizens feel we have the capacity to honestly and objectively investigate ourselves.”

“I bring that skill set,” Harrison said in an interview in his office in New Orleans.

Nearly across the board, Harrison — who still must be confirmed by the Baltimore City Council — receives high marks here for improving community relations and implementing the city’s consent decree. Pugh has said she picked him in part because of those strengths.

But she also believes he will be able to stem crime — an equally important task as reform, and one for which his record is more mixed.

While homicides in the Louisiana city of 393,000 fell to 146 last year, the fewest in nearly half a century, the number of killings has fluctuated over Harrison’s tenure. Meanwhile, aggravated assaults have increased. Armed robberies were down last year, in part as a result of a targeted enforcement campaign that Harrison launched, But robberies are higher than they were the year before he became chief.

From 2013, the year before Harrison was appointed, to 2017, the most recent year for which crime data is available, the overall violent crime rate increased 43 percent, according to figures tracked by the FBI. Property crime rose 10 percent.

Kevin Rector / Baltimore Sun New Orleans police superintendent Michael Harrison attending a New Orleans City Council meeting with his wife C.C. Harrison. New Orleans police superintendent Michael Harrison attending a New Orleans City Council meeting with his wife C.C. Harrison. (Kevin Rector / Baltimore Sun)

“It’s a complicated story. It’s not as if he came in and violent crime started to fall,” said Jeff Asher, a New Orleans-based crime analyst and consultant to the New Orleans City Council. “Other than armed robberies, there hasn’t been a sustained reduction in any major crime type that can be traced back to any enforcement action. It’s a good year to be counting the murders, but it’s one year.”

In Baltimore, a city of 612,000 which had 309 homicides last year, Harrison’s ability to tackle street crime and reduce the bloodshed will be scrutinized. Some civic, business and law enforcement leaders have suggested the crime fight is more important than reforms, and Gov. Larry Hogan just last week said there’s been too much focus on the consent decree versus public safety.

“I think it’s out of balance,” Hogan said.

Harrison said he has the chops to introduce reforms and tackle crime simultaneously. He cites his years of experience in drug units, as a commander in troubled districts where retaliatory shootings mirror those in Baltimore, and as a chief who empowered tactical units and used analytical tools to help reduce killings.

Harrison attributed some of the increase in crime in recent years to better reporting of sexual assault cases. The FBI also changed its definition of rape in that period. But even excluding rape, violent crime climbed 32 percent from 2013 to 2017.

Harrison also stressed that when he took over in 2014, the department was understaffed and struggling to implement the consent decree. The changes he’s made, he said, mean the picture will improve in coming years.

“We do believe the machine we built can go further and decrease crime,” he said.

He also knows the work to improve isn’t over, he said. Of that there are constant reminders.

Shortly after a morning New Orleans City Council hearing this past week where council members lavished Harrison with praise and wished him well in Baltimore, he was back in his office on the phone, asking for updates on a shooting the night before that wounded a 9-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man in the city’s Treme neighborhood.

“Keep me posted,” Harrison said.

An ordained pastor, Harrison said he sees a “divine opportunity” in coming to Baltimore, and believes that God’s hand was at work when he got a call from City Solicitor Andre Davis asking him to consider the position, and then an offer from Pugh last week.

“I’m excited for this opportunity,” he said. “God has blessed me, and I’m excited.”

Some say it may indeed take an act of God to save Charm City from its demons.

Baltimore is the most murderous big city in the United States. The police department has been exposed as a hot bed of corruption, where a recent federal investigation brought down a unit of detectives who stole and resold drugs on the street, among other crimes. The city’s consent decree was put in place in 2017 after U.S. Justice Department investigators determined Baltimore police had engaged for years in unconstitutional and discriminatory policing.

The Baltimore Police Department operates with a half-billion dollar annual budget, but still manages to spend millions of dollars each month on overtime. Recruitment has been dismal, officer morale is poor, and crimes routinely go unsolved.

In May, then-Commissioner Darryl De Sousa, who Pugh had installed four months prior, was federally charged with failing to file his tax returns and resigned. Interim Commissioner Gary Tuggle said he didn’t want the permanent position. In November, Pugh put forward Fort Worth Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald for the position, but many on the City Council had concerns and he withdrew his name last week to deal with his teenage son’s medical issues.

Pugh quickly announced Harrison as her replacement. She has declined to discuss his salary, but has said the next commissioner could earn $260,000. Harrison earned $179,000 in New Orleans.

He will arrive in Baltimore as acting commissioner the first week of February, and will be officially nominated for City Council consideration only after a series of community forums, Pugh’s office has said. City Council President Bernard C. “Jack” Young said his office will vet Harrison, and the mayor’s office is in the midst of a similar review.