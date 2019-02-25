Acting Baltimore Police Commissioner Harrison addresses city violence, panhandling at GBC meeting

Acting Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison told area business leaders Monday that he plans to increase the number of civilians within the department and improve technology, which he said would free up officers to respond to violence and other crimes.

After two weeks on the job, with many of his days spent meeting officers at roll call and nights hearing from residents at a series of nine community meetings, Harrison said Baltimore requires “an entire paradigm shift.”

Monday morning’s meeting was hosted by the Greater Baltimore Committee, a public-private partnership of business and civic leaders focused on economic growth, job creation and quality of life in the city. Members expressed concern about crime downtown and other issues such as panhandling.

Harrison described similarities to his former city of New Orleans, which he said was once deemed the most troubled police department in the country. He said many solutions he helped implement there as police superintendent could be applied to Baltimore, including investing in technology, hiring more civilian employees to allow officers to spend more time on the street, and boosting retention. He said those efforts could help address issues beyond violent crime.

Harrison said during his time in New Orleans, shootings and other violent crime went down. He told the group that shootings are a better indicator than homicides of the the level of violence, “because it really gives you the temperature of what’s happening out in the field.”

He credited a “multidisciplinary approach” that included working with the community, nonprofits and others to address root causes of crime in addition to reforms within the police department.

Lauren Faby, who lives downtown, asked Harrison how he could reassure city residents and visitors who often feel unsafe downtown when doing things such as heading to an Orioles game.

“I think that’s a big problem,” she said.

She said many visitors feel they often get “harassed” for money, or to have their car windows cleaned.

“For those who don’t live in the city, it’s scary,” she said.

Harrison said department has a “manpower shortage” and must prioritize violent crime and a high volume of calls before addressing things like panhandling. But he cited new technology that will make officers’ jobs easier, by reducing the amount of time on paperwork, and allow more time to patrol the streets.

New Orleans also struggled with “really aggressive panhandling,” he said, which became a became a public safety concern that required “a delicate balance” with law enforcement.

“I have to figure out now how to reduce the workload,” he said. “If I can reduce the burden and the workload of the officers, I can free up time, The more time I can free up, the more time I can address all the things that are not violent crime-related.”

Harrison said a huge problem he recognized right away while on the job in Baltimore was that the department has poor communication. He said much of what the department does well does not get recognized, which contributes to a negative reputation.

However, he noted that police must also earn trust back from the community. He said the department lacks internal mechanisms of accountability — “a machine” to tell him and others in command when issues are not addressed, and why.

“That does not exist here. We are building that machine here,” he said.

Harrison said he’s also working to address staffing concerns. The department has struggled to fill vacancies, especially in patrol. In recent years, the department has hired about 200 officers, which often does not cover the number that leave. In 2018, 184 officers were hired while 220 others left,

“That’s what we are working on now, all of those assessments. I’m finding we are very overworked. We’re responding to everything,” he said.

Harrison said the department and the mayor’s office have a “robust recruitment initiative” on the way but did not provide additional details. He said he also wants to study ways to improve retention, as was done during his time in New Orleans. The department there managed to slow the rate of attrition by providing raises and additional career advancement options, according to news reports.

In Baltimore, he said he’s already working to evaluate every step of the recruitment process and see who’s performing what task, and measure what other departments are doing.

After the hour-long meeting, Arnold Williams, managing director of Abrams, Foster, Nole & Williams, an accounting firm, said he was “extremely impressed” with Harrison.

Harrison showed a knowledge of a wide-range of concerns in the city, he said.

“He comes with great confidence, and I really think that’s what Baltimore needs,” Williams said. “Not only someone with confidence but someone willing to talk to all of the community, so I see him bringing down barriers.”

