Council expected to confirm Michael Harrison as Baltimore police commissioner today

The City Council is expected to confirm former New Orleans police superintendent Michael Harrison as Baltimore’s police commissioner at a council meeting Monday evening.

Harrison, 49, has been serving in the role in an acting capacity since Feb. 11. He will make $275,000 in his first year, per his contract with the city.

The expected vote will bring to an end a 10-month process to fill the position that began when the previous permanent commissioner, Darryl De Sousa, resigned after being charged with three federal tax charges, to which he has since pleaded guilty.

It follows a series of community meetings Harrison attended, and a 5-0 vote by the council’s executive appointments committee last week to move his nomination on to the full council.

Council President Bernard C. “Jack” Young’s office said it expects Harrison’s confirmation to be approved. In an op-ed published by The Baltimore Sun on Sunday, Young wrote that Harrison is “the right person for the job,” and that he looked forward to casting his vote for Harrison to become the commissioner.

Other council members, including Councilman Robert Stokes, chair of the executive appointments committee, have also said they expect Harrison to win confirmation.

The Baltimore Police Department has had 10 police commissioners since 1989. With Michael Harrison set to be confirmed by the City Council, here's a look back at the top Baltimore cops through the years.

In testimony submitted to Stokes’ committee last week, Mayor Catherine Pugh — who nominated Harrison after her first pick for the job, Fort Worth Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald, backed out — wrote that Harrison has the “capability to overhaul, reform and build a police department that all of Baltimore can be proud of,” and urged the council to confirm his appointment.

If he is confirmed by the council, Harrison would be sworn in at City Hall on Tuesday morning, Pugh’s office said.

Pugh fired Commissioner Kevin Davis amid consistent violence in January 2018, and appointed De Sousa to the post. De Sousa easily won council confirmation. When he resigned and Fitzgerald was named as his replacement, the council and the public were unsold — and Fitzgerald eventually dropped out of the running, citing family health issues.

Interim Commissioner Gary Tuggle, who stepped into lead the department after De Sousa resigned, at one point expressed interest in taking on the role permanently, but later removed his name from the running.

A panel of outside experts advising Pugh in the hiring process after De Sousa’s departure had identified Harrison as a top candidate. However, after The Sun uncovered that fact, Harrison and Pugh said he had not officially applied for the job.

Later, as Fitzgerald’s nomination fell apart, City Solicitor Andre Davis called Harrison and pushed him to consider the post. When Pugh subsequently called and offered him the job, he said, he accepted — calling his coming to Baltimore a “calling.”

Harrison, an ordained minister, had spent nearly 30 years in the New Orleans Police Department, and has experience in drug units and internal affairs. He also helped lead the department in coming into compliance with a raft of reforms under that city’s consent decree, not dissimilar from the consent decree currently dictating across the board reforms within the Baltimore Police Department.

Harrison drove to Baltimore with his wife, C.C., who was a leader in the couple’s church in New Orleans. The couple have two grown children. Harrison is required to live in Baltimore, and has said that he is shopping for a home in the city.

