News Maryland Crime

Ex-Philly cop pleads guilty to drug conspiracy with Baltimore Police Gun Trace Task Force

Justin Fenton
Contact ReporterThe Baltimore Sun

A former Baltimore and Philadelphia police officer entered a guilty plea in the midst of his trial on charges that he conspired to sell drugs with corrupt members of the Gun Trace Task Force.

Eric Snell, 34, entered the guilty plea at the beginning of the third day of his trial. The previous two days had featured testimony from two corrupt officers who have pleaded guilty, one who told jurors how he funneled stolen cocaine and heroin to the officer to be sold on the streets of Philadelphia.

This article will be updated.

jfenton@baltsun.com

twitter.com/justin_fenton

Copyright © 2018, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
64°