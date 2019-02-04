Former Baltimore Police Gun Trace Task Force detective to be sentenced in corruption case next week

Former Baltimore Police Gun Trace Task Force detective Momodu Gondo, who pleaded guilty to aiding a drug organization and taking part in a racketeering conspiracy with other members of his squad, will be sentenced next week.

Gondo will be sentenced Feb. 12 by U.S. District Judge Catherine C. Blake, according to a new filing in U.S. District Court. He and former partner Jemell Rayam are the only convicted Gun Trace Task Force members who have not been sentenced.

The officers were among a corrupt group of city police officers who were robbing people using their gun and badge, lying in court documents and taking thousands of dollars in unearned overtime pay. It was Gondo’s phone conversations with a friend that led to the unit’s downfall — he was picked up on a wiretap helping the friend, part of a Northeast Baltimore drug crew, evade law enforcement detection.

That spawned a wiretap on Gondo’s phone that revealed in stark detail how the city officers were committing crimes.

Gondo pleaded guilty to taking part in at least eight robberies as a police officer, but testified that he had taken part in robberies dating back much further and when he worked with other officers.

Gondo faces the highest possible sentence of the officers convicted in the case, due to the fact that he was also indicted along with the drug crew. He faces a maximum of 40 years in prison and a mandatory minimum of five years, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in 2017 after Gondo pleaded guilty.

But prosecutors also praised Gondo for his cooperation; two other officers in the unit who cooperated with authorities previously received significant sentencing reductions — former detectives Maurice Ward and Evodio Hendrix were each sentenced to seven years.

