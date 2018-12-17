State commission on Gun Trace Task Force scandal to hold first meeting in Baltimore

The state commission established to explore the Baltimore Police Department’s Gun Trace Task Force scandal will hold its first meeting in Baltimore on Tuesday, with its most expansive agenda yet.

The Commission to Restore Trust in Policing will meet at the University of Baltimore in the Town Hall Meeting Room at the H. Mebane Turner Learning Commons, beginning at 10 a.m.

The panel will hear testimony from Baltimore’s lead public defender, Kirsten Gettys Downs, and Deborah Katz Levi, who leads the office’s special litigation section focused on police misconduct issues.

The public defender’s office spoke out last week after The Baltimore Sun reported that another officer who once worked with Gun Trace Task Force leader Sgt. Wayne Jenkins had recently admitted to stealing money, lying in official reports, and misusing electronic surveillance tools while working in another unit. The officer, Matthew Ryckman, resigned from a position with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in California this fall.

“The admissions by Ryckman, who was not part of the GTTF, underscores how any misconception that the GTTF indictments rid the BPD of serious wrongdoers is wrong,” the public defender’s office said in a statement.

They also say prosecutors are dragging their feet on reversing convictions involving corrupt officers. The State’s Attorney’s Office says it is “prioritizing public safety,” reviewing cases carefully to see if they can be maintained through other evidence.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office has initiated action in two of Ryckman’s cases that were taken federal; Maryland case search shows none of Ryckman’s cases have been re-activated.

Also appearing before the panel will be Anthony Barksdale, the outspoken former deputy police commissioner who oversaw operations from 2007 to 2012, when police initiated the Violent Crimes Impact Division. The plainclothes officers were credited with bringing city homicides below 200 annually, but also associated with brutality and misconduct.

Michael Davey, an attorney whose firm represents city officers in labor negotiations and misconduct allegations, will also testify.

The commission has held two prior meetings, both in Annapolis, and must file a preliminary report by the end of the year. Its work, however, will continue through next year.

