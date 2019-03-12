Baltimore prosecutors drop murder case, but indict again in killing of City College lacrosse captain

Baltimore prosecutors have dropped the case against a second man they once accused of killing Baltimore City College high school junior Ray Glasgow III in a case of mistaken identity.

Glasgow, 17, was touring college campuses and captaining the Black Knights lacrosse team when he was gunned down last spring outside his old middle school in Southeast Baltimore. Police said the teen was mistaken for someone else.

Police arrested three men and charged them in Glasgow’s death. Eric Jackson, 33, of Southeast Baltimore was to stand trial for murder last month. But prosecutors abruptly dropped the charges, then indicted Jackson again.

On Tuesday, they dropped charges of attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder against Bradley Mitchell, 25, of Southeast Baltimore. Online court records did not immediately show whether Mitchell had been indicted again.

A Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office spokeswoman declined to comment.

The third man charged, Shawn Little, 21, of Southeast Baltimore, is scheduled for trial next month. He is charged with attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder and one gun charge.

Mitchell’s defense attorney said a judge had refused prosecutors more time to build their case. So they are stalling by dropping the charges then indicting the men again, said Martin Cohen, the defense attorney.

“It’s circumventing the right my client has,” he said, “the right to a speedy trial.”

Cohen said he feels the strategy is improper.

“[They could] keep on doing that for eternity,” he said. “Clearly, that’s not right.”

Glasgow’s killing last May rattled high-achieving City College. Days later, the lacrosse team played in the city championship. Both the mayor and police commissioner attended the game. Glasgow’s grieving teammates draped his No. 10 jersey on the bench.

