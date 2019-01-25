Cherry Hill 'Up Da Hill' gang member sentenced to life in prison

A 26-year-old man nicknamed “Butt Juice” has been sentenced to life in prison for participating in the violent Cherry Hill street gang Up Da Hill, federal prosecutors say.

A federal judge had convicted Lamont Jones of racketeering conspiracy. U.S. District Judge George Russell III found it reasonably foreseeable that Jones committed murder, robberies and sold drugs for the gang.

The Cherry Hill crew had been embroiled in a violent turf war with rival Baltimore street gangs. In March 2015, a grand jury indicted Jones and seven others for alleged crimes stretching back to 2000. Federal prosecutors have charged more than 30 people in Up Da Hill.

Jones and other members sold crack cocaine, heroin and other narcotics, prosecutors say. They say Jones knew the group was responsible for the distribution of at least one kilogram of heroin, five kilograms of cocaine, 280 grams of crack cocaine, and marijuana.

Jones participated in violent attacks as part of the crew, prosecutors say, beginning with stabbing a victim he referred to as a "snitch” in October 2006, shooting two gang rivals in November 2007, murdering another in January 2011 and shooting a drug dealer in March 2012.

Jones has pleaded guilty to the 2012 shooting and was serving 10 years in prison.

In the latest case, Russell convicted him after a week-long bench trial in June.

