264 arrested in crackdown on violent fugitives in Baltimore, Hogan and U.S. Marshal announce

Gov. Larry Hogan and U.S. Marshal for Maryland Johnny Hughes announced Wednesday that 264 people were arrested in the past month as part of a crackdown on violent fugitives in Baltimore.

Hogan had asked the marshals to comb the city for fugitives with violent histories, those known to be in gangs, deal drugs and fail to register as sex offenders. More than two dozen law enforcement agencies — from city police to the FBI — joined in the month-long blitz called “Operation Seven Sentinels.”

The largest portion of the arrests were for assault. Marshals also seized 140 grams of heroin, 106 grams of cocaine and $50,000, they announced.

Violent crime in Baltimore decreased 8 percent so far this year compared with the same period last year. Still, homicides increased 21 percent to 58 killings. Shootings increased 33 percent to 113. The city has suffered from more than 300 homicides annually for the last four years.

Last year, Hogan and Mayor Catherine Pugh announced the results of a similar month-long blitz, saying authorities had arrested 259 fugitives.

This article will be updated.

