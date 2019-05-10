News Maryland Crime

Baltimore police investigating shootings Friday night that killed one, injured three

Justin Fenton
One person is dead and three others injured in two separate shootings Friday night, Baltimore Police said.

Two people were found shot around 9:30 p.m. in the 200 block of N. Monastery Ave. in Southwest Baltimore’s Allendale neighborhood. One of the victims died at a hospital, and the other was transported from the scene in critical condition. A third victim arrived at a local hospital to receive treatment and was expected to survive.

Earlier, around 8:45 p.m., a 55-year-old woman sought treatment at a hospital for a gunshot wound to her leg. Police believe the shooting occurred in the 800 block of Tyson St. in Mount Vernon, and said a person of interest was taken into custody. Police spokesman Jeremy Silbert said it’s believed the victim and suspect knew each other.

Organizers of the Baltimore Ceasefire movement have called for a Mother’s Day weekend of no violence, with a series of events throughout the weekend to call for peace and remember victims of gun violence.

