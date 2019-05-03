Man fatally shot in West Baltimore's Sandtown-Winchester neighborhood Friday afternoon

A man was fatally shot in West Baltimore’s Sandtown-Winchester neighborhood Friday afternoon.

Police responded to the 1400 block of Mosher St. at about 3:50 p.m. for a report of a shooting, police spokeswoman Det. Nicole Monroe said.

Dozens of neighbors gathered on the corners surrounding the crime scene, where the victim’s body remained shrouded under a white sheet on the sidewalk.

A group of the victim’s family and friends were huddled together, crying. At about 5:15 p.m., the victim’s body was taken away in a white medical examiner truck.

