Baltimore Police investigating two homicides in Upton neighborhood

Baltimore Police are investigating a pair of homicides that took place about an hour apart Friday afternoon in the Upton neighborhood.

At 4:04 p.m., officers were called to the 400 block of Walton Court for a report of a stabbing. They found a 57-year old man with stab wounds to his body. He was pronounced deceased at the scene, police said.

A person of interest was taken into custody at the scene, and investigators believe the incident took place inside of a residence, police said.

At 5:14 p.m., officers on patrol heard gunshots coming from the 1200 block of McCulloh Street. Officers found a 37-year old man with gunshot wounds to his body. He was pronounced deceased at the scene, police said.

Homicide detectives are investigating both incidents and ask that anyone with information call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. Tips can also be sent by text to 443-902-4824.

