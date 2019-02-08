Staffer shot at Baltimore's Frederick Douglass High School; suspect in custody, officials say

A 56-year-old staff member was shot at Frederick Douglass High School on Friday, according to a district officials.

An 25-year-old man entered the school shortly after noon and shot a hall monitor, police said. The hall monitor is in serious but stable condition, said school police chief Akil Hamm.

“The shooter is in custody and students are safe,” said schools spokeswoman Anne Fullerton.

The man came into the school’s front entrance, where he was confronted by the hall monitor. The man then shot the hall monitor, who is being treated at Shock Trauma.

“These were not students that were involved in this incident,” Hamm said. “Everything was isolated to the main entrance.”

School police responded and took the man into custody “without incident,” Hamm said.

Police and district leadership responded to the school, at 2301 Gwynns Falls Parkway. The students were put on lockdown.

A Douglass teacher tweeted that his class was “locked down, but safe. Will update with what I know our staff ran our lockdown. Kids are hanging out in my room with lights off still.”

“Kids are aggravated and seem nervous, but we’re okay,” Jesse Schneiderman wrote. “Right now we’re just waiting on information.”

The school dismissed at 1:15 p.m. “to enable the police investigation,” according to the school system.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said he was “closely monitoring” the situation.

“The state stands ready to provide any support necessary to the school, community, law enforcement, and first responders,” Hogan tweeted.

School shootings are rare in Baltimore, where many students look to their classrooms as a refuge from the frequent gun violence on the city’s streets.

In 2004, two brothers were shot outside Thurgood Marshall High School just after the school day ended. Their wounds were not life-threatening.

Three years earlier, a student was fatally shot outside of Lake Clifton-Eastern High School right before classes began.

The most recent fatal incident within a school building was 2015, when a 17-year-old student was stabbed in a classroom inside Renaissance Academy and later died of his injuries.

This article will be updated.

